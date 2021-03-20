Polls & Quizzes Poll: Do You Think There’s a Covid Risk in Flying on Airlines? Editorial Staff March 20, 2021 2 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Poll: Do You Think There's a Covid Risk in Flying on Airlines? Poll: Do You Think There's a Covid Risk in Flying on Airlines?No. There never was.Slight risk. But I'm ready to travel again.Yes. Enough to make me avoid it for now.When I'm vaccinated, I'll go.
With pressurized bleed air constantly fed into the cabin and out through the outflow valves, all the air inside the cabin of an airliner is completely replaced every few minutes. I would think viral exposure in such an environment is on par with being outdoors. By all accounts, the risk of outdoor transmission is extremely low.
The GOOD NEWS is that the air is changed frequently. The BAD NEWS is that air is introduced, mixes in the cabin, and goes out through the regulated exhaust ports in order to maintain the pressure in the cabin. That means that air is constantly circulating, and there is no “hiding” from airborne contamination.
At least in the King Air I fly, I know where the exhaust ports are–at the extreme rear of the cabin, in the baggage compartment. That means that ALL AIR and whatever it carries flows AFT–NOT in the cockpit.
All aircraft are different when it comes to airflow. Like the disclaimer in many ads–“Your experience may vary.”