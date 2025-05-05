Poll: Is an interim Air Force One a good idea/

Home/Polls & QuizzesPolls & QuizzesPoll: Is An Interim Air Force One A Good Idea?Editorial StaffUpdated May 5, 2025 10:55 PM EDTShare this storyPoll: Is an interim Air Force One a good idea/Waste of moneyMight be necessaryIf it works better than the old planesPresident deserves the bestSubmitShare this storyEditorial StaffAVwebRelated StoriesPolls & QuizzesPoll: Do You Guess The Cause Of Plane Crashes?Editorial StaffPolls & QuizzesPoll: What Will The Impact Of Tariffs Be On GA?Editorial StaffPolls & QuizzesPoll: Ever Had An In-Flight Emergency?Editorial StaffPolls & QuizzesPoll: Are You Cutting Your Aviation Spending?Editorial StaffPolls & QuizzesPoll: Is Flying Getting Less Safe?Editorial StaffPolls & QuizzesPoll: Is The F-47 A Good Decision?Editorial Staff