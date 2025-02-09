Poll: Is Armchair Accident Analysis Out Of Hand?

Home/Polls & QuizzesPolls & QuizzesPoll: Is Armchair Accident Analysis Out Of Hand?Editorial StaffUpdated Feb 10, 2025 5:42 AM ESTShare this storyPoll: Is Armchair Accident Analysis Out Of Hand?Absolutely. It leads to misinformation and conspiracy theories.New technology makes it attractive to some.The more ideas the better for flight safety.Amateurs usually know more than the experts.SubmitShare this storyEditorial StaffAVwebRelated StoriesPolls & QuizzesPoll: How’s Internet At Your Airport?Editorial StaffPolls & QuizzesPoll: Has Weather Limited Your Flying This Year?Editorial StaffPolls & QuizzesPoll: Ever Clap For A Landing?Editorial StaffPolls & QuizzesPoll: Should CVRs, FDRs Be Improved?Editorial StaffPolls & QuizzesPoll: Flying Resolutions For 2025Editorial StaffPolls & QuizzesPoll: Do You Fly With An Angle Of Attack Indicator?Editorial Staff