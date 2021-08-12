Polls & Quizzes Poll: Is United Airlines Right To Require COVID Vaccinations For Employees? Editorial Staff August 12, 2021 1 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Poll: Is United Airlines Right to Require COVID Vaccination for Employees? Poll: Is United Airlines Right To Require COVID Vaccination For Employees? Yes, it's inevitable. No, it's an infringement. Maybe, but not for pax. I'm on the fence. Other
As long as the vaccine is considered experimental, no. On the other hand once the FDA has given final approval then yes. I had to get several vaccines for flying air medical.
I am already COVID vaccinated, my choice, no one else’s.