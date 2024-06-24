Poll: Should ADS-B Flight Tracking Be Optional?

Polls & QuizzesPoll: Should ADS-B Flight Tracking Be Optional?By Russ Niles - Published: June 24, 20242PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Poll: Should ADS-B Tracking Be Optional?Poll: Should ADS-B Tracking Be Optional? Yes. Yes, but only for good reasons No. It's publicly available information. Other Δ
If I can track your ADS-B data then I should be able to track you car with it’s toll tag.
This is why for ADS-B compliance I prefer Mode C with 978 UAT out instead of 1090ES out equipment. With UAT the equipment onboard can randomize the ICAO code if squawking VFR and if an “anonymous mode” switch is installed. Then the aircraft still shows up for traffic avoidance reasons but the target doesn’t show the N number and hence the owner’s information. It’s no different than when driving on the freeway. All we have to do is drive safely with the traffic around us but there is no need to know the name and address of the owner of every car around us. In the same way we don’t need to know who everybody in the air around us is, just their position, heading, speed and altitude.