Poll: Should AVweb Allow Reader Comments? (Please Comment)

Last week, during a transition to our new content management system, we noticed some glitches in the commenting section and stopped allowing comments, temporarily, we assumed. Since then, the only emails we’ve received about the change have been in favor of leaving comments out permanently. We actually noticed a turn in the degree of venom in some comments (right after the debate) just before we shut them off and it alarmed us a bit.
The next few months promise to be eventful in U.S. politics and since most of the rough comments have a political undertone we wonder if it might be time to join virtually all large media sites and end comments. It’s not something we were even considering before this forced pause but it seems to be the popular move. Please vote in the two-question poll but we’ve also switched on the comments for this feature only so you can nicely and respectfully expand on your answer. This poll will inform a future decision but it won’t be the only consideration.
Reading the comments are half the fun of the entire experience. I avoid AOPA articles BECAUSE they do not have comments.
It is your online publication so please do as you see fit. Readers will vote with their clicks and online subscriptions
…seems like a glitch is still there. Intended user name RichR
Can understand comments off if resources aren’t available to monitor to remove spam and personal attacks that could affect site operations.
The “evolved” internet of IT oligarchs projects freedom for all viewpoints, as long as they properly align with said IT oligarchs’ worldviews. Would be a shame for avweb to join that approach, especially if the driver was an opinion piece that could tolerate no other opinions. For those readers who can’t tolerate other viewpoints, I’d suggest not reading comments sections.
The internet is not “free”, it is primarily a commercial forum where hosts are free to do what they want to generate revenue producing “clicks”. That said, I have a similar option to withhold my clicks, all 1/1000th of $.02 worth.
If there are no comments, I’d favor a return to a daily format that is a continuous read, instead of each individual article being its own page. A more efficient scroll, as this is definitely a daily read for me
Moderation is not a shameful activity. There are plenty of political forums elsewhere: if a comment is more political heat than aviation light, bin it with gusto. All pilots have demonstrated trainability and understanding of rules to some extent. We can do it here, too.
This might be my first time commenting here, but reading the comments can be as entertaining and informative as the articles themselves at times. Heck, some of the regulars feel almost like staff at this point.
However if things got out of hand to the point where policing the comments for toxic content became a major time draw, I’d understand if they went away.
Comments help me to learn about aspects of flying that are new to this retired A&P. Unfortunately, whether we like it or not politics are a large part of the aviation world and wish it weren’t so.
Please allow comments. The collective expertise is welcome and can often provide a perspective that is significant to understanding the issue. We should each be wise enough to filter the rest.
For my money, *any* online news source that does not permit comments is not worth reading because comments permit a simple and effective means for the management to receive feedback on their output as well as (and more importantly) to allow an easy way for the output to be challenged.
The comments can be amazingly informative, don’t lose them. We all have the ability to skip by the ones that lose the thread…
I say leave them here, people who are against it can simply not read them. Sure, there’s vitriol and politics sometimes, that’s life, you can choose to ignore it or make it affect you. I know what my choice is…
Just delete anything that begins to sound like old cranky and/or fringe right nonsense and everything will go back to normal.
Or don’t and keep the vitriol and clicks /$ flowing. Is it worth it? You decide.
I find the comments to be a wonderful added value for AVweb: I subscribe to AVweb less for opinion pieces than to stay up to date on news and events, items that I find to be augmented by the contributions of the comments section. Numerous times where I have found a news piece to be intriguing but limited by the facts available to the journalist, the comments section has proven to be that added piece that provides expertise otherwise unavailable. The mature reader can overlook any vitriol.
I knew this would happen. The site has become left leaning and we all know this means suppression of speech. Any speech that does not favor the left is considered problematic at best. Rest in peace avweb comments section and look forward to comments on past topics to be removed.
Comments do add value. Losing them would be a loss. A friendly moderation could keep things near optimal.
Comments are the quickest way for a news outlet to find out when they make a mistake.
News outlets that care about accurate reporting allow comments.
Act accordingly.
It has long been known that the cure for bad speech is more speech, not less. Comments help us remember a time when censorship wasn’t so pervasive and where many different viewpoints were expressed without fear. They still seem to be on this site. It’s not pretty, but much is to be learned from the give and take. I grew up in such a quaint time and will grieve its loss, knowing that over 30% of my fellow pilots wish others to be censored. That seems to be all it takes these days to make that a done deal.
Perhaps there are more disturbing comments now because this site seems to be shifting its focus to the airlines and their little problems, and takes the editorial stance of the mainstream outlets from which these stories are plucked.
Let’s have more original stories about how to make little airplane flying more fun. And let’s have more commentary focused on our eccentricities, not on general audience topics that have already been soaked in the acid of their original reportage.
Comments would calm right down again.