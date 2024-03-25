Polls & QuizzesPoll: Would You Advise Young People To Pursue An Aviation Career?By Russ Niles - Published: March 24, 20242PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Poll: Would You Advise Young People To Pursue An Aviation Career?Poll: Would You Advise Young People To Pursue An Aviation Career? Yes. It's great choice for those with the interest and aptitude. Sure. It has its issues but every industry does. Maybe. There are some good jobs but they're getting rare. No. It has serious systemic problems and they're getting worse. Other Δ
I’m one of the “government guys” and what I’ve seen happening in the last ten years, frankly, is scaring the crap out of me.
We’ve gone from a strong oversight reliant culture making our National Airspace System the safest in the world to one where the fox is truly in the henhouse with the operators responsible for doing what the FAA once did. Our only requirement is to ensure they have a program that says they’ll manage their safety systems. Virtually no more “eyes-on” surveillance. We’ve been relegated to the role of auditor and the FAA inspectors no longer receive advanced aircraft or systems training rendering the average inspector with less than 10 years on the job incapable of recognizing a problem before it makes the news at six.
If there isn’t a very quick turnaround in the senior leadership in the FAA and a major safety attitude change on the part of airline management, the incidents at United and Boeing will be merely the beginning.
Many are leaving the FAA and industry rather than risk being part of the “smoking hole” believed, by them, to be coming.
Aviation career is a “Character Builder” profession. We need a lot more Independent Thinkers and the Aviation industry does a good job at that.