Aero Selects Avsoft for Embraer ERJ-145 Online Pilot Training

Aero, a luxury charter airline based in San Francisco, CA, USA, has awarded Avsoft International a long-term contract for Embraer ERJ-145 online pilot training.

Aero is using Avsoft’s Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft systems course as part of its initial and recurrent pilot training program, as well as Avsoft’s full library of general subject courses, from ADS-B to Windshear.

Aero selected avLMS, Avsoft’s proprietary Learning Management System designed specifically for airline pilot training, to deliver the courseware to their pilots and provide comprehensive reporting facilities to administer all aspects of the courses and exam results to satisfy regulatory requirements.

About Aero

Aero is a luxury charter airline based in San Francisco, CA, USA that operates flights to domestic and international resort destinations including Aspen, Ibiza, Los Cabos, Mykonos, Nice, and Sun Valley. For more information, please visit https://aero.com.

About Avsoft

Avsoft International® provides online pilot training courses suitable for initial and recurrent training of airline pilots and a Learning Management System (LMS) to Airlines, Approved Training Organizations, and individual pilots. Avsoft offers clients one of the largest libraries of aircraft systems courses and general subject courses. Avsoft creates and customizes courses using its proprietary content authoring tool, the RD3 system. Avsoft’s courses are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS. For more information, please visit www.avsoft.com.