Air Plains Services Adds Alpha Systems AOA Product Line

WELLINGTON, KS (July 23, 2020) – Air Plains Services, a world leader in general aviation engine and avionics upgrades, announced today the addition of Alpha Systems AOA products as an authorized dealer, offering the company’s full line of stand-alone angle of attack systems for a variety general aviation aircraft, including most Cessna piston models.

“We have been very impressed with the performance and reliability of the kits from Alpha Systems AOA and we’re very happy to add them to our growing lineup of avionics and aircraft systems,” said Eric Papon, Air Plains avionics service manager. “They are affordable, easy to install, extremely versatile, and they add an extra level of safety that is always welcomed in a modern cockpit.”

Alpha Systems AOA currently produces four models that feature a variety of cockpit displays including a glare-shield mounted head-up display, perfect for when visibility is critical and panel space is limited. Some also feature audio feedback and optional dual displays.

In the past year, Air Plains has also added Dynon, Guardian and BendixKing (including TruTrak) avionics to its array of avionics suppliers including Avidyne, Genesys, Appareo, L3 and Aspen, giving Air Plains customers a wider array of options to meet almost any requirement.

Alpha Systems AOA, a division of DepotStar, Inc., has been in the forefront of angle of attack technology for General Aviation since 1996. Based in Ramsey, MN, it designs and manufactures AOA display solutions for certified and experimental, pressurized and non-pressurized airplanes. This privately-held firm is owned by a pilot whose mission is to improve aircraft operation and flight safety.

For more information about any of Air Plains products or services, call 1-800-752-8481 or +1-620-326-8904, or visit www.airplains.com. For online shopping, visit the Air Plains web store at https://shopairplains.com.