Air Planning and JSX Partner to Innovate Group Air Charter

Dallas, TX – JSX, a “hop-on” jet service known for its hassle-free publicly available short-haul flights, partners with Air Planning, an industry leader in large group air charter brokerage, to expand the market for the JSX Embraer EMB-135/45 30 seat regional jet charter experience. The business partnership enables JSX to focus on its core Hop-On jet service offering many of the features of private jet travel at a fraction of the cost.

For decades, Air Planning has been a market leader in arranging air charter flights for groups. The company will deploy the JSX fleet to accommodate clients on the west coast that presently have very few high-quality options for air charter group sizes of up to 30 customers. “There just isn’t a close second to the JSX high-end jet service.” said Cory Glaser, a Senior Account Executive at Air Planning. “The quality of the aircraft along with the comfortable flight experience of the passengers is precisely what we want to offer our air charter clients, especially our sports charter customers. We are very excited about this partnership.”

“With demand for customized group trips expanding across the travel space, this is a key moment in time for JSX to continue to innovate the air travel market with a fresh approach to group charter flights,” says David Drabinsky, VP of Strategy and Revenue at JSX. “We’re thrilled to tap Air Planning’s twenty years of air charter management to offer our charter groups the finest in-flight experience that are as unique as the group on board.”

Available for group trips, corporate events, or other personalized travel experiences, JSX’s fleet includes a collection of Embraer 135 and 145 jets featuring a modern cabin with 30 comfortable leather seats, offering legroom comparable to domestic airlines’ first-class service.

Along with JSX’s group charter service, JSX flies commercially to seven year-round destinations – Burbank (BUR), Concord/East Bay (CCR), Las Vegas (LAS), Orange County (SNA), Oakland (OAK), Seattle (BFI), and Phoenix (PSX) – as well as seasonal flights to Coachella Valley/Thermal (TRM) and Mammoth (MMH). Service to Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport serves Burbank, Las Vegas and Oakland. To inquire about chartering on JetSuite, please reach out to customersupport@jsx.com or info@airplanning.com ABOUT JSX

Founded in 2016, JSX is a hop-on jet service that’s faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air and competitively priced with flights starting from $79 each way. JSX flies more than 500 weekly flights and focuses on connecting highly desirable business and leisure markets within 500 miles which means customers can save up to two hours each time they fly by avoiding crowded airports and long drives. JSX offers many industry-leading features including:

Arrive just 20 minutes before the flight from private jet terminals with no long check-in lines or waiting at crowded gates;

A quick, effortless security screening process that far exceeds TSA requirements;

Valet parking and beautifully appointed lounges with free WiFi, snacks and drinks;

A bright, spacious, modern cabin interior, featuring:

– 30 comfortable leather seats, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines’ first-class service;

– Power outlets at every row; (high-speed internet service is set to launch in early 2020);

Free amenities for all customers including two checked bags, pets, drinks, snacks, and complimentary cocktails inflight;

Deplaning and baggage retrieval within minutes of arrival.

JSX flights may be booked directly through www.jsx.com or through codeshare partner JetBlue on multiple online travel sites. TrueBlue members may earn points on JSX flights.

JSX’s luxuriously appointed Embraer 135 and 145 jets may also be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel. For a custom quote, contact 800-iFLYJSX.

About Air Planning

Founded in 1999, Air Planning arranges private jet charter transportation globally on behalf of sports teams, corporations, government agencies, travel agencies and ultra-high net-worth individuals. Visit www.airplanning.com for more information.