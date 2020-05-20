Aithre Shield eDOT 5.0 Carbon Monoxide Detector – FAA part 23 approved

Aithre Announces FAA PART 23 Aircraft Approved CO Detector: Aithre Shield eDot 5.0

Aithre added Part 23 aircraft installed CO detector to its suite of aviation health monitoring products.

Ketchum, ID – 5/8/2020 – Aithre Aviation announces immediate availability of the Aithre Shield eDot 5.0. The eDot is a “dot” you can install that actually works! The eDot enables pilots to install a CO detector behind the panel with a panel mounted LED indicator to monitor cabin CO in Part 23 planes or experimental. Data and history are output to the Aithre Connect app (and/or companion watchOS) for continuous, real-time health monitoring and alerts as well as notifications.

Positive Customer Impact

“Many customers have already benefited from using the eDot in flight.” – Jason Smith, Aerotronics

The eDot Availability

The eDot is a product driven by customer/beta users feedback and is part of Aithre’s commitment to deliver the latest safety products to enhance pilot environmental and health awareness in the cockpit.

The eDot is available for immediate purchase from retailers already carrying Aithre products, including Aircraft Spruce, directly from www.aithreaviation.com, or from avionics installers.

Founded in 2016, Aithre, Inc. is a leader in the general aviation safety products including CO detectors, O2 pressure monitors, headset oximeters, and innovative iOS pilot apps.

Aithre, Illyrian are registered TM of Aithre, Inc. Patents issued or pending.

For more information, visit www.aithreaviation.com.