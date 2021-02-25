Avsoft releases 787-8 aircraft systems online course

Avsoft International has released a Boeing 787-8 aircraft systems online pilot course, which is already in use for airline pilot recurrent training. The course includes 24 modules that cover all the major aircraft systems, including components, operations, controls, and indications associated with each system. The course covers both the General Electric GEnx-1B engines and the Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines. In addition, there is an option for metric or imperial units of measurement.

Avsoft developed the 787-8 online course to meet the training syllabus requirements of EASA and FAA regulatory authorities. This course delivers around 28 hours of instruction and is suitable for ground school theory study towards a type rating, as well as for periodic recurrent training. Each of the modules concludes with a test, and when the course is successfully completed, a certificate is generated. Airlines and ATOs have the option of editing test questions, as well as creating a final exam.

Avsoft’s 787-8 course is SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS.

