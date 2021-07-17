Avsoft releases A321neo CFM Leap + PW Course

Avsoft has released an Airbus A321neo aircraft systems online pilot course. The course includes 29 modules which cover all the major aircraft systems, including components, operations, controls, and indications associated with each system. There is a version of this course for two engine types: CFM Leap-1A and PW1100G-JM, and each version is available in either imperial or metric units.

Avsoft developed the A321neo course to meet the training syllabus requirements of EASA and FAA regulatory authorities. This course delivers around 31 hours of instruction and is suitable for ground school theory study towards a Type Rating, as well as for periodic Recurrent training. Each of the modules concludes with a test, and when the course is successfully completed, a certificate is generated. Airlines and ATOs have the option of editing test questions, as well as creating a final exam.

All Avsoft courses are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS.

