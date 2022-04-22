Avsoft Releases B777-200 Aircraft Systems Course

Avsoft has created a Boeing 777-200 aircraft systems online pilot course. The course includes 24 modules that cover all the major aircraft systems, including components, operations, controls, and indications associated with each system. The course covers the General Electric GE90 engines. In addition, there is an option for metric or imperial units of measurement.

Avsoft developed the 777-200 online course to meet the training syllabus requirements of EASA and FAA regulatory authorities. This course delivers around 35 hours of instruction and is suitable for ground school theory study towards a type rating, as well as for periodic recurrent training. Each of the modules concludes with a test, and when the course is successfully completed, a certificate is generated. Airlines and ATOs have the option of editing test questions, as well as creating a final exam.

Avsoft’s 777-200 online aviation course is SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS.

About Avsoft

