Avsoft Releases EDTO Course

Avsoft has just released an Extended Diversion Time Operations (EDTO) course for pilot general subject training. This online aviation course includes three modules, which cover the following topics: EDTO versus ETOPS, definitions, approval requirements, flight preparation, in-flight monitoring, and diversion situations, strategies, and fuel requirements.

Avsoft developed the EDTO course to meet FAA, EASA, and ICAO training requirements. This general subject course delivers around three hours of instruction and is suitable for ground school theory study.

Each of the three modules concludes with a test, and when the course is successfully completed, a certificate is generated. Airlines and ATOs have the option of editing the end-of-module test questions, as well as creating a final exam.

All Avsoft courses, including EDTO, are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS.

About Avsoft

Avsoft International® provides online pilot training courses suitable for initial and recurrent training of airline pilots and a Learning Management System (LMS) to Airlines, Approved Training Organizations, and individual pilots. Avsoft offers clients one of the largest libraries of aircraft systems courses and general subject courses. Avsoft creates and customizes courses using its proprietary content authoring tool, the RD3 system. Avsoft’s courses are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS.

For more information, please visit www.avsoft.com