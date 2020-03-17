Baron Announces Threat Net Mobile App

Huntsville, AL – Baron, the worldwide provider of critical weather intelligence, announces its mobile version of Baron Threat Net, allowing users to monitor important weather data by location, ensuring safety while on the go. The Threat Net Mobile App includes many of the critical weather monitoring features included in other versions of the Baron Threat Net suite ofervices (web application, operations display, and mobile app). These features include high resolution, customizable mapping for weather monitoring down to street level, detailed data and visual monitoring on a variety of severe weather threats, and Baron’s exclusive Critical Weather Indicators. The Indicators highlight to users in real-time the most likely locations for tornado development. Threat Net Mobile also displays National Weather Service advisories (watches and warnings) down to the county level. simple tap on a user’s location of choice will display all relevant advisory information. All of these features are presented in a fast, intuitive user interface designed for easy access wherever the user may be.

For 30 years Baron has been designing and building weather intelligence solutions for businesses. From apps and websites to hardware devices and beyond, the Baron Weather API allows for the efficient integration of accurate weather into customers’ products and services. With more customer dashboard features and convenient key display, customers can easily leverage Baron Weather API using any coding language, whether to track current conditions, view forecast conditions, or access historical data.

Baron’s technology is designed to be user friendly and accessible to a wide range of customers who might not have any meteorological background. To this end, the Baron Threat Net Mobile App has been redesigned to improve user experience via a new, streamlined, easy-to-use user interface. This improved version of the Threat Net Mobile App is available now for Baron Threat Net customers.