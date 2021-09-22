CPaT Announces New Contract with Brazilian Start-Up, Itapemirim

Houston, Texas USA – CPaT Global, the world’s leading provider of distance learning for the airline and aviation industry, today announced they have been awarded a new contract by Itapemirim Transportes Aereos (Itapemirim) for the provision of Aircraft Systems courses, and CPaT’s General Subjects library for initial and recurrent training on the Airbus A320.

“CPaT is pleased to have won this award with Itapemirim, a start-up airline in Brazil,” said Capt. Greg Darrow, CPaT’s Vice President of Sales. “This award demonstrates CPaT’s reputation in South America, as the leading provider for aviation training distance learning in the region.”

Itapemirim was founded in 2020, and flies to 13 Brazilian cities. By Dec. 2021, the airline will be present in 15 destinations across Brazil and have ten aircraft in its fleet.

About CPaT

CPaT Global, LLC (CPaT) is the market leader in distance learning for the aviation industry. CPaT delivers software-as-a-service applications to more than 250 global aviation customers, serving 60,000+ individual users, and providing over one million hours of training each year. CPaT pioneered the use of distance learning in aviation training more than 25-years ago and has built on that legacy to offer new and imaginative training solutions that are practical, forward-looking, and invaluable. CPaT transforms aviation instruction by providing smart training solutions, and vision for curriculum spanning aircraft systems, general subjects, and operational procedures. For more information, please visit www.cpat.com.

About Itapemirim

ITA will take to the skies of the country all its expertise in service, conquered with the experience of those who have served the client for 68 years, transporting millions of passengers annually on board the buses of Viação Itapemirim. Currently, in addition to road and air modals, the group is also highlighted in the rail and industrial sectors.