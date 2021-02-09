CPaT Announces New Contract with Star Peru

Houston, Texas USA – CPaT Global, the world’s leading provider of distance learning for the airline and aviation industry, today announced it has been awarded a new contract by Star Perú for initial and recurrent training. Star Perú will be using CPaT’s Aircraft Systems Courses, Interactive Diagrams, and Aviation Specialty Courses (General Subjects) to train their pilots.

“CPaT looks forward to this partnership with Star Perú to provide distance learning solutions for their aviation training needs,” said Capt. Greg Darrow, CPaT’s Vice President of Sales. “We are honored to support Star Perú’s goal of providing premium training for their pilots.”

Star Perú is a Peruvian airline based in Lima, Perú. The carrier mostly flies domestic routes in Perú from its base in Lima, as well as Santiago, Chile.

About CPaT

CPaT Global, LLC (CPaT) is the market leader in distance learning for the aviation industry. CPaT delivers software-as-a-service applications to more than 250 global aviation customers, serving 60,000+ individual users, and providing over one million hours of training each year. CPaT pioneered the use of distance learning in aviation training more than 25-years ago and has built on that legacy to offer new and imaginative training solutions that are practical, forward-looking, and invaluable. CPaT transforms aviation instruction by providing smart training solutions, and vision for curriculum spanning aircraft systems, general subjects, and operational procedures. For more information, please visit www.cpat.com.

About Star Peru

Star Perú is a young, modern, and efficient airline with more than 250 employees committed to providing a warm and personalized service. It started operations providing cargo transportation services and charter flights for national and transnational companies. Currently, Star Perú operates seven national destinations and has a variety of fleets. For more information, please visit www.starperu.com.