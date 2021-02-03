CPaT Awarded New Contract with Royal Air Maroc

Houston, Texas USA – CPaT Global, the world’s leading provider of distance learning for the airline and aviation industry, today announced it has been awarded a new contract by Royal Air Maroc (RAM) for initial and recurrent training spanning a variety of fleets, including the B737-MAX-8, B737NG, B787, E190, B747-400, 747-8, and B767-300. RAM will be implementing CPaT’s Aircraft Systems Courses, Interactive Diagrams, and Aviation Specialty Courses (General Subjects) for their training curriculum.

“CPaT is excited to partner with RAM, Morocco’s largest and national carrier, as well as one of the largest carriers in the continent of Africa,” said Greg Darrow, CPaT’s Vice President of Sales. “This strategic contract highlights that RAM is dedicated to providing its pilots with the very best training on the market.”

RAM is one of Africa’s oldest and most prestigious airlines. Headquartered at Casablanca-Anfa airport, the airline operates domestic flights in Morocco and scheduled international flights worldwide.

About CPaT

CPaT Global, LLC (CPaT) is the market leader in distance learning for the aviation industry. CPaT delivers software-as-a-service applications to more than 250 global aviation customers, serving 60,000+ individual users, and providing over one million hours of training each year. CPaT pioneered the use of distance learning in aviation training more than 25-years ago and has built on that legacy to offer new and imaginative training solutions that are practical, forward-looking, and invaluable. CPaT transforms aviation instruction by providing smart training solutions, and vision for curriculum spanning aircraft systems, general subjects, and operational procedures. For more information, please visit www.cpat.com.

About Royal Air Maroc

Established in 1957, Royal Air Maroc is the national airline of Morocco and is majority State of Morocco owned. From its hub at Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, the carrier operates an extensive domestic and regional network within Morocco and Africa, as well as international services to Europe, the Middle East and the Americas. Royal Air Maroc operates a mixed fleet consisting of turboprop, narrow body and widebody aircraft.