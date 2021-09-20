CPaT Instruct Content Now Accessible Offline on Windows 10

Houston, Texas USA – CPaT Global, the world’s leading provider of distance learning for the airline and aviation industry, today announced the release of the Windows 10 application for its Access Learning Management System (LMS), which enables offline access to CPaT’s Instruct courseware portfolio on Windows 10.

“With the Windows 10 application, airlines worldwide can now train more easily and efficiently from their Windows PC or mobile device, and more importantly, do so offline by downloading the courseware to complete their training,” said Kent Morrison, President of CPaT Global. “Syncing up completed training and results will occur when a user connects to the internet the next time they are able.”

The Windows 10 application plays an important role in CPaT being the most accessible distance learning provider in the industry. CPaT’s content can be obtained both online and offline, across any device. In areas of the world where a reliable internet connection isn’t available, the ability to now download to Windows 10 devices and complete training offline will be very valuable.

“CPaT continues to be the market leader for aviation training distance learning, and as part of that, consistently invests in R&D and the release of essential applications as well as product enhancements and new technologies,” Mr. Morrison added. “We are excited about the opportunities this enhanced offline access will bring to our clients.”

About CPaT

CPaT Global, LLC (CPaT) is the market leader in distance learning for the aviation industry. CPaT delivers software-as-a-service applications to more than 250 global aviation customers, serving 65,000+ individual users, and providing over one million hours of training each year. CPaT pioneered the use of distance learning in aviation training more than 25-years ago and has built on that legacy to offer new and imaginative training solutions that are practical, forward-looking, and invaluable. CPaT transforms aviation instruction by providing smart training solutions, and vision for curriculum spanning aircraft systems, general subjects, and operational procedures. For more information, please visit www.cpat.com.