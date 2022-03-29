Cut the Cords with New True Blue Power® Wireless Chargers

True Blue Power today announced the addition of FAA-certified wireless chargers to the company’s line of electrical power solutions. The TWC15 Series Wireless Chargers are Qi compliant and provide up to 15 watts of power to smartphones, wireless earbuds and personal electronics. These new wireless chargers are available in three, easy-to-install configurations and are ideal for use in the cabin and cockpit.

“Wireless charging has become more and more prevalent in everyday life. Our customers want to bring convenience power to the aircraft but have found wireless chargers were a hassle to install,” said Van Winter, Director of Aftermarket Sales and Support. “With three unique sizes, our chargers are an easy fix. They deliver power through thicker material, giving you a variety of installation options.”

True Blue Power® Wireless Charger Benefits

The Easiest Installation

Pre-drilled and tapped screw holes

Up to 9 millimeters charging gap/depth—Charges through thick material

The Thinnest Charging Module (P/N 6430015-1)

Only 0.21 inches (depth)

The Largest Charging Area (P/N 6430015-3)

2.9 square inches

The Most Compact Design (P/N 6430015-2)

2.45 inches (length) x 2.28 inches (width)

True Blue Power Wireless Chargers feature a durable, anodized aluminum case. They meet the latest standards for radio frequency (RF) emissions and protect against short circuit, power surge, overload and overtemperature. The intelligent chargers feature Foreign Object Detection (FOD) and will not operate when an electronic device is not present.

For more information about True Blue Power Wireless Chargers, contact Erik Ritzman, Vice President of OEM Sales and Support, at 316-630-0101 or visit truebluepowerusa.com.

About True Blue Power

True Blue Power specializes in the design and manufacturing of electrical power solutions for the global aerospace industry. This includes USB and wireless chargers, power conversion products, emergency power supplies, and advanced lithium-ion batteries. Select products feature proprietary NanoPhosphate® lithium-ion battery technology, which offers stable chemistry, faster charging, consistent output, excellent cycle life and lower total cost of ownership. This translates into smaller, lighter products that are less than half the size and weight of existing battery solutions. True Blue Power supports business, commercial, defense, special mission, UAV, all-electric, hybrid-electric and eVTOL aircraft. For additional information, please visit truebluepowerusa.com.