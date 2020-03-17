Department of Health and Human Services Contracts Jet Logistics for COVID-19 Missions

Charleston, SC – Jet Logistics Inc. disclosed it was recently contracted by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to assist the agency with transports of individuals with various exposure/symptom levels associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S.-based Air Carrier is already well-recognized in the aviation industry for proven experience successfully deploying special mission contracts, especially in the area of medical transportation, for commercial and government entities that challenge most other operators.

Air ambulance aircraft operated by Jet Logistics flight crews were initially staffed by HHS medical crews in accordance with protocols for the National Disaster Medical System” (NDMS). The flight crews were specially trained for risk mitigation associated with the virus, including certified protective gear to isolate members from exposure to the patients and virus. Upon completion of flight missions, the aircraft was fully sanitized and decontaminated professionally.

“This contract is an excellent example of the specialized operations transport work our teams do thru Jet Logistics’ AeroMedOPS™ air medical and GovOPS™ government programs,” stated JLI Founder/President W. Ashley Smith, Jr. “General aviation serves critical economic, healthcare and community benefits every day, but we recognize these extraordinary events challenging our global community and are proud to partner with the Department of HHS and other NDMS agencies to complete such special mission-critical transports safely and efficiently for the community and individuals involved.”

National Disaster Medical System:

The National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) is a federally coordinated healthcare system and partnership of the United States Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), Homeland Security (DHS), Defense (DOD) and Veterans Affairs (VA). The purpose of the NDMS is to support State, local, Tribal and Territorial authorities following disasters and emergencies by supplementing health and medical systems and response capabilities.

Jet Logistics Inc:

Jet Logistics is a U.S.-based FAA Certificated Air Carrier #ZP7A427J operating throughout the United States and Worldwide with leading accreditations including: U.S. Department of Defense/C.A.R.B. Approved Air Carrier, IS-BAO Stage 3 certified, Wyvern-registered and GSA Schedule Contract #GS-33F-0017X. The company specializes in developing and operating 24/7/365 worldwide air medical transportation programs for leading commercial, hospital and government providers of emergent and non-emergent air medical transport services with emphasis in highly specialized mission criteria.