Diamond Awards Exclusive Dealership to Lifestyle Aviation for 24 U.S. States

London, ON — Diamond Aircraft has selected LifeStyle Aviation to be their exclusive sales representative for 24 U.S. states. This announcement makes LifeStyle Aviation the latest Diamond Dealer in the United States, building on a 14-year relationship with Diamond Aircraft.

“We are very excited to announce LifeStyle Aviation as an exclusive dealer in the U.S.,” said Scott McFadzean, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc. “This completes the US Dealer Network and we are certain that LifeStyle will continue to offer innovative leadership in the aircraft sales industry, while proving their passion for helping people discover modern aviation options. We are confident that they will succeed in this large territory assignment.”

LifeStyle Aviation will represent Diamond Aircraft in their headquarters state of North Carolina, along with South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C, & Delaware. Across the western and midwestern United States the assignment includes California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Washington, Montana, Oregon, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado. The company’s territory will also cover Alaska and Hawaii.

“We are humbled and honored to be selected by Diamond Aircraft for this designation and opportunity,” said John Armstrong, Founder and CEO of LifeStyle Aviation. “Over the last 14 years, our relationship with Diamond Aircraft has enabled us to be a leader in modern personal aircraft. We are extremely grateful to our clients and Network Partners who have made this success possible, and eagerly rise to this new challenge as we commit to provide even more opportunities for our clients to discover and access the most advanced line of modern aircraft.”

LifeStyle Aviation’s success has been driven in part by their unique DiamondShare program, an innovative aircraft sharing and access model; and by their strategic partnerships across the United States, which LifeStyle terms “Network Partner Dream Centers.” Through this program, strong partnerships are fostered to provide access to modern aviation retail growth strategies, collaborative marketing and development, along with innovative options for aircraft ownership, financing and insurance.

“The COVID pandemic has caused increasingly more people to discover the freedom and potential of an aviation LifeStyle,” continued Armstrong. “Diamond Aircraft are particularly well suited to provide our clients with modern, safe, private, secure and personal transportation solutions during these challenging times.”

LifeStyle, as part of its new assignment, is actively seeking new partners that are looking for opportunities to grow in the assigned states. LifeStyle Aviation provides demo flights for qualified buyers in all Diamond Aircraft types in multiple locations around the country..

About Diamond Aircraft

Diamond Aircraft, headquartered in Austria with facilities in Canada and China, is among the leading aircraft manufacturers in General Aviation. Founded in 1981, Diamond has pioneered many aviation firsts and achieved numerous milestones and industry expert accolades.

Today, Diamond Aircraft has more than 1,000 employees worldwide and offers the most complete range of certified piston aircraft models: from the 2 seat single DA20 to the stunning 7 seat DA62. With its complete line of piston aircraft including a dedicated flight training concept with Single Engine Piston (DA40 NG, DA40XLT) and Multi Engine Piston (DA42-VI, DA42-L360) trainers, along with type-specific flight training simulators and its own modern engines, Diamond Aircraft is the only sole source provider in the fleet training market.

Diamond Aircraft also made a footprint in the special mission market with the remote sensing turnkey solutions DA42 MPP and DA62 MPP and the soon to be certified aerobatic turboprop tandem trainer series DART. Diamond Aircraft uses proprietary lead-free jet fuel piston engines, made by Austro Engine GmbH (a 100% subsidiary of Diamond Aircraft Austria), for the DA40NG, DA42-VI and DA62. Every one of Diamond’s aircraft shares a common DNA; incorporating leading edge technology, not for the sake of innovation, but for superior performance, efficiency and safety. Over 5,000 Diamond airplanes are flown by private pilots, professional flight training operators and institutions worldwide.

For more information, visit Diamond’s newsroom at www.diamondaircraft.com/en/about-diamond/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at media@diamondaircraft.com, or follow us at facebook.com/diamondaircraftind, instagram.com/diamondaircraftind, or youtube.com/DiamondAircraftMedia.

About LifeStyle Aviation

LifeStyle Aviation specializes in the marketing and sale of modern personal aircraft with Diamond Aircraft being one of the company’s most popular brands.

LifeStyle is the leading seller of new and used Diamonds in North America and also delivers aircraft worldwide. The company has invested in being the leading provider of diesel single- and twin-engine Jet-A piston aircraft, including the DA40 NG, DA42, and the all-new DA62. LifeStyle Aviation also created the unique DiamondShare program (DiamondShare.com) that provides attractive shared access to modern aircraft, allowing people to justify the plane of their dreams and “Make the Dollars Make Sense.”

LifeStyle Aviation created the LifeStyle Aviation Network that includes affiliates and international partners to create a productive, pooled source for buying and selling modern aircraft, accessing shared ownership programs and transitioning from entry-level aircraft to advanced high-performance planes. The LifeStyle Aviation Network offers a wide range of quality, modern aircraft from Diamond, ICON, Cirrus, Mooney, Cessna, Piper, and more.

For more information about LifeStyle Aviation, visit www.lifestyleaviation.com