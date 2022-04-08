Dominican Republic Welcomes Basic Med Pilots

The number one tourist destination in the Caribbean, The Dominican Republic, formally announced at Sun ‘n Fun that Basic Med Pilots are welcome. Hector Porcella, the Acting Director General of the Dominican Civil Aviation Authority, responded to a request from Caribbean Flying Adventures for a formal letter welcoming the 66,000 basic med pilots in the U.S. Go to www.CaribbeanFlyingAdventures.com to get a copy of the letter.

The Dominican Republic has welcomed basic med pilots since 2017 as there was no basis for questioning the safety of an FAA authorized program. The Dominican Republic, and most islands in the Caribbean, do not ask to see medical certificates upon arrival.

Director General Porcella will be attending Sun ‘n Fun to inform private pilots that “the Dominican Republic is friendly for all pilots and all aircraft, including experimental aircraft. As of today, we are implementing new protocols to make procedures at Dominican airports the most affordable and hassle free of any airport in the Bahamas and Caribbean. We welcome you.”

Contact Jim Parker, the Dominican Republic Flying Ambassador, for additional information:

Jim@CaribbeanFlyingAdvetures.com

305-667-6282