Elite Airways Selects Avsoft for CRJ Online Pilot Training

Elite Airways (MNU), based in Portland, Maine, has awarded Avsoft International a long-term contract for CRJ-200, CRJ-700, and CRJ-900 online pilot training.

Elite Airways is using Avsoft’s CRJ-200, CRJ-700, and CRJ-900 aircraft systems courses, as well as selected general subject courses, for initial and recurrent pilot training delivered via Avsoft’s proprietary Learning Management System (AvLMS).

Shawn Actis, Director of Training at Elite Airways, stated: “Using Avsoft will allow Elite Airways to train its crews through initial, recurrent and special training events, year-round and can help create the safest and most well-trained airline crews in the industry.”

Avsoft’s AvLMS is being used to deliver courses structured for initial as well as recurrent training, taking account of pilot recency due dates, with comprehensive reporting facilities to administer all aspects of courses and exam results to satisfy regulatory requirements.

About Elite Airways

Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides charter and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The company is headquartered in beautiful downtown Portland, Maine with maintenance, crew training, sales, and marketing located in sunny Melbourne, Florida.

For more information, please visit res.eliteairways.net

About Avsoft International



Avsoft International® provides online pilot training courses suitable for initial and recurrent training of airline pilots and a Learning Management System (LMS) to Airlines, Approved Training Organizations, and individual pilots. Avsoft offers clients one of the largest libraries of aircraft systems courses and general subject courses. Avsoft creates and customizes courses using its proprietary content authoring tool, the RD3 system. Avsoft’s courses are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS.

For more information, please visit www.avsoft.com