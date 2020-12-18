eTT Aviation Acquires Eagle Cap Software

BOISE, ID – December 14, 2020. eTT Aviation announces it has purchased the software assets of Eagle Cap Software. As part of the transaction, eTT will take over all development and marketing of the Eagle Cap flight planning and aviation charting software products.

The first priority for eTT is to quickly integrate the flight planning and dispatch management software into the SkedFlex suite. Two undisclosed airlines have committed to being the launch customers for the newly integrated capabilities.

“The quality of products that the Eagle Cap team has created is well known in the industry, and we look forward to their help as we continue disrupting the airline flight operations world,” said eTT Aviation President Tom LaJoie.

Eagle Cap President Tom Perkowski offered, “We are thrilled to be working with eTT to be able to offer our next-generation flight planning and dispatch system, aviation charting, and data distribution products to eTT’s customers.”

eTT acquires the following Eagle Cap products in the acquisition:

Flight Planning & Dispatch Management System, consisting of a flight planning engine and a configurable dispatch client application with a companion mobile application;

Aviation Charting Service (ACS), a vector-based aeronautical mapping toolkit for iOS, web, and Windows;

Data Delivery Service (DDS), a set of tools to deliver data to iPads and other onboard devices for offline access;

Aero Charting, an easy to use moving map EFB application for iOS and Multi-Mission NAV, a version for Department of Defense users that adds nautical chart data.

eTT also acquires Eagle Cap’s breadth and depth of experience with flight planning, optimization, dispatch, electronic flight bag, moving map, charting, aviation data, and airspace programs.

Eagle Cap CEO Dane Winchester says, “Adding the Eagle Cap products to the SkedFlex suite will provide carriers a highly integrated system to manage Day of Flight operations from pre-flight planning to inflight visualization using Eagle Cap charting tools.”

As the integration gets underway, customers are encouraged to continue to visit EagleCapSoftware.com for information on the Eagle Cap products and eTTAviation.com for details on the SkedFlex suite.

About eTripTrader, Inc., dba eTT Aviation

eTripTrader, Inc. (dba eTT Aviation) is a US service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Boise, Idaho. eTT specializes in scalable aviation flight, crew, maintenance, accounting, inventory, HR, and management information solutions that revolutionize the way airlines achieve scheduling flexibility, compliance, and control, all while steadfastly adhering to its core values of integrity, innovation, and first-class customer support.

About Eagle Cap Software

Since its founding in 2014, Eagle Cap has focused on building products and providing services to solve the software challenges faced by our colleagues in the aviation industry. Eagle Cap built a set of products, including a data delivery system, a chart rendering engine, and a flight planning and dispatch system to address the flight operations and electronic flight bag (EFB) needs across all aviation market segments: commercial, business, general, and government.