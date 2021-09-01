FLIGHTSIMEXPO 2021: NEW PARTNERS ANNOUNCED IN ADVANCE OF SEPTEMBER SHOW

SAN DIEGO – September 3, 2021 – FlightSimExpo, North America’s flight simulation conference, is coming up on September 24-26, 2021. This year’s event is a hybrid online and in-person show. Attendees can participate in-person at Town and Country Resort in San Diego or register for a $15 all-access streaming pass for exclusive access to live and on-demand seminars from the show.

Major announcements are expected from some of the largest home flight simulation organizations, including Laminar Research (makers of X-Plane), Honeycomb Aeronautical, Thrustmaster, Turtle Beach, and more.

Sponsor & Exhibitor Update

Since our last community update, exhibitors 1C Game Studios and AIRLAND SIMULATIONS have signed on to participate in-person in San Diego. 1C Game Studios is the developer of the IL-2 Sturmovik: Great Battles series, bringing a combat flight simulation presence to the show for the third year in a row. Founded in 2020 by Fred Naar, AIRLAND SIMULATIONS is working on a helicopter aerodynamics library for MSFS along with a standalone rescue missions game.

More than 30 exhibitors are taking part in FlightSimExpo 2021, which will be the world’s largest gathering of flight simulation enthusiasts and pilots this year.

The In-Person Experience

Attendees coming to San Diego will have the chance to try the latest hardware, experience product reveals in-person, and meet with developers and other flight simmers. This year, masks are recommended for all participants, and required for anyone who is not fully vaccinated. Seating and exhibit booths will be spaced further apart than usual, and each attendee will be provided with several 70% isopropyl wipes from iCloth for use on electronics and screens. In partnership with the venue, enhanced cleaning measures will be taken in the event space, along with increased ventilation and readily-available hand sanitizer stations. FlightSimExpo encourages attendees to review our Health & Safety Information and FAQs for more information on how we’re keeping the event safe for everyone.

As in previous years, in-person attendees will have the chance to win great prizes throughout the event, including those donated by FS2Crew, PlaneEnglish, X-Crafts, and Next Level Racing. There will also be plenty of giveaways available from exhibitors, including during the X-Plane Landing Competition. By flying the Stinson L5 onto a tiny runway at the X-Plane booth on Saturday, attendees can qualify to participate in a live final event on Sunday morning where a champion will be crowned.

For those attending the in-person event, FlightSimExpo has secured travel deals with Delta, Southwest, and WestJet and “show your FlightSimExpo badge” specials at the San Diego Air & Space Museum, Fleet Science Center, and the USS Midway Museum. Single-day event registration begins at $30.

Participating Online

For attendees unable to attend in-person, FlightSimExpo offers a $15 all-access streaming pass for exclusive access to live and on-demand seminars from the show. The “Online-Only Registration” allows anyone to watch and participate in the product reveals and simulation demonstrations live, as well as exclusive access to all recorded presentations from the show. Online attendees also get access to Whova, an app for networking with other attendees and exhibitors, accessing discounts and show specials, and much more.

For more information on FlightSimExpo, to view the full schedule, and to register, visit www.flightsimexpo.com.

About FlightSimExpo

FlightSimExpo is North America’s community-driven flight simulation conference. The first FlightSimExpo was held in 2018 in Las Vegas, followed by a 2019 event in Orlando that attracted almost 1,700 attendees. FlightSimExpo 2021 takes place on September 24-26, 2021 at Town and Country Resort, San Diego and online. FlightSimExpo is proudly produced by active participants of the flight simulation community.