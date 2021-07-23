“FUNDING YOUR DREAM” KICKS OFF INNOVATION IN AVIATION AT AIRVENTURE

Oshkosh, WI (July 23, 2021) — Aviation is going through a renaissance with innovative ideas, business models, and future-looking aircraft. But, what does it take to be successful? This question and many others will be discussed on the first day of AirVenture at a unique forum, “Funding Your Dream.”

“Funding Your Dream” is a panel discussion with successful entrepreneurs who will provide the audience with an understanding of what it takes to start, grow, and fund an aerospace company.

“Startup founders at various stages of growth will share stories about their path from idea to market,” according to panel host Tom Perkowski. “We discuss how they got started, what issues they face, especially with the pandemic, and the challenges in talking to investors.”

The panel is on the first day of AirVenture, Monday, July 22 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. at Forum Stage 09 – Zenith. The panel moderator is Tom Perkowski, Founder, Apex View Management Consulting. The panel will consist of three entrepreneurs, including Darren Saravis, President, X-Naut; Ray Kwong, CEO, Epic Optix; and Will Goldstein, Co-Founder, Planelogix.

“People told us they are excited to see an entrepreneurial-focused forum on the AirVenture schedule,” said Perkowski. “We are glad to once again have the panel as the kickoff event in an exciting year highlighting innovation in aviation at AirVenture.”