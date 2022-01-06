Gallagher Aviation Acquires Alpine Beech MLG STC Lighting Kit

Have you missed the Alpine Aviation Main Landing Gear lights for your Beechcraft Bonanza, Baron, Debonair, or Travel Air? Well, it’s coming back!

Gallagher Aviation is excited to announce that we have recently acquired the STC. We are very excited about having this soon available to the Beechcraft aircraft family. This STC equips all Bonanzas, Debonairs, Barons, and Travel Air aircraft (Model Numbers 33, 35, 36, 55, 56, 58, and 95 series) with two PAR-36 (4.5″ diameter) landing or taxi lights on the main landing gear of your aircraft. The STC numbers are SA00802NY and SA00469NY.