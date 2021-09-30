Gallagher Aviation Designated Official Dealer For SwitcheOn Remote Control Power Device

Gallagher Aviation (www.gallagheraviationllc.com) has been designated as an official dealer for the SwitcheOn remote power control device. These cellular controlled devices provide remote switching control as a 2 or 4 channel device (number of plugs) with 15 or 20 amp versions available.

With an Apple or Android smartphone device, you can remotely control the SwitcheOn power outlets through its app to turn electrical outlets on or off.

This remotely controls the engine or cabin pre-heater for your aircraft so you no longer have to drive out to the airport the night before to plug your airplane in to fly in the morning.

SwitcheOn comes with the first year of service for free and is then $50 a year after that (renewed in the app)

Devices start at $199 plus shipping.