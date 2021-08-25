GlobalAir.com Announces Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship Winners

GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship: Grace Kane, Markus Jantzon, Selise Askeland, and Caroline Kelley.

Since GlobalAir.com’s first successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014, students from across the country have benefited from the additional support for their flight training. In 2021, students from Saint Louis University, Liberty University, Florida Institute of Technology, and University of North Dakota, were selected as recipients.

“We are pleased with the record number of submissions for this year’s scholarship program, despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing uncertainties for many students in terms of flight training,” said Jeffrey Carrithers, president and CEO of GlobalAir.com. “With the industry facing a pilot shortage in the near future, GlobalAir.com hopes to help future generations of aviation professionals with the means to further their education through this scholarship program.”

Carrithers continues, “We want to be able to give support to college students studying aviation, as well as provide them a way to spread awareness of aviation as a career through weekly blog postings. I believe it is extremely important for them to have a way to introduce themselves to the industry and begin networking now as they begin their careers in such a fast-paced field.”

The scholarship committee considered multiple attributes of the candidates during the deliberation process, including writing capabilities, enthusiasm for aviation, and their motivation to pursue further education. The four students chosen showcased to the scholarship committee a true passion for aviation.

The application window for the 2022-2023 school year will open in March.