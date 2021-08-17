GlobalAir.com Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship Sees Record Submissions

The GlobalAir.com Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship received a record number of submissions for the 2021-2022 school year.

The scholarship, which closed to applicants on August 16th, 2021, received more than 60 applications from students across the country. These student pilots are pursuing diverse aviation career paths, from helicopter SAR to commercial airline pilot. Students were encouraged to apply regardless of their aviation experience level.

COVID-19 has hit the aviation industry hard, but recovery is in sight. “Owners had to sell airplanes, furlough flight crews, and many lost their jobs entirely. Now 2021 has taken a different turn and the industry is on the rise again with lots of room for growth,” said Addison Hemphill, GlobalAir.com Scholarship Curator.

“As aviation colleges and flight schools are making a return to in-person instruction this year, our application submissions have hit a record number! With the new school year preparing to start, we are looking forward to picking our final four recipients,” she noted.

The application process involved a short essay detailing the applicant’s career path and a letter of recommendation. Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their writing capabilities, determination to learn, and love for aviation.

GlobalAir.com hopes that this scholarship can help make flight training more affordable for students each year pursuing one of the most rewarding careers – aviation.

“The pandemic has taken its toll on the industry. We’ve all heard there will be a pilot shortage very soon. It’s important for our industry as a whole to support the next generation of pilots,” said Jeffrey Carrithers, President and CEO of GlobalAir.com

The four scholarship winners will be notified by August 23, 2021. Each student’s biography and link to their blog page will soon be available here.

The application window for the 2022-2023 school year will open again in March.