Greene Tweed Announces New L-Cap Seal for Hydraulic Systems in Aerospace Applications

Lansdale, PA – Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance seals, thermoplastics, composites, and engineered components, announces the release of its new L-Cap™ seal for hydraulic systems in aerospace applications.

Made with proprietary Avalon® PTFE, Arlon® PEEK, and elastomer materials, Greene Tweed’s new L-Cap™ seal exceeds industry standards for performance and durability, ensuring long service life, minimal fluid leakage, and excellent performance across a broad temperature range.

Used in critical flight actuation systems, Greene Tweed’s L-Cap™ seal provides superior fluid sealing in hydraulic cylinders under extremely high pressures. The company’s proprietary Avalon® PTFE, Arlon® PEEK, and elastomer materials ensure high durability and minimal wear over the lifetime of an aircraft. Greene Tweed’s proprietary materials exceed the low-temperature performance requirements set forth by aviation industry standards without sacrificing high-temperature performance.

Greene Tweed’s L-Cap™ seal also delivers unmatched leak prevention, exceeding customer requirements for minimizing hydraulic fluid leakage. In addition, L-Cap™ seals are easier to install than other aviation rod seals, thereby reducing actuation system failures upon initial startup.

Greene Tweed’s durable L-Cap™ seals function well in single- or dual-seal hydraulic cylinders and are designed to mitigate the pressure trap that can occur in dual-seal systems by enabling pressure relief, all without a complicated or costly seal design.