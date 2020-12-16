Greene Tweed Announces New, Ultra-Low-Temperature EPM 953 Elastomer for Phosphate Ester Hydraulic Systems

Lansdale, PA – Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance seals, thermoplastics, composites, and engineered components, announces the release of its new EPM 953 elastomer for phosphate ester hydraulic systems in aerospace applications.

Developed for its ultra-low-temperature performance and compatibility with phosphate ester hydraulic fluids, EPM 953 outperforms existing EP elastomers and maintains an excellent seal at temperatures as low as -85°F (-65°C) or below.

Suitable for static and dynamic seals in hydraulic actuation systems, Greene Tweed’s EPM 953 delivers improved elasticity at ultra-low-temperatures. The new proprietary elastomer material has been extensively tested, ensuring high durability and little to no hydraulic fluid leakage over the lifetime of an aircraft. EPM 953 meets and exceeds the new AMS 7361* in independent testing.

In addition, the new EPM 953 improves dynamic cap seal energization while increasing the margin of safety and elasticity at low temperatures. Its superior hydraulic fluid leak prevention ensures reduced environmental impact by eliminating the release of phosphate ester hydraulic fluids into the environment.