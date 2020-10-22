Greene Tweed Announces TechnaLoc Bonded Seals for Critical Applications in the Aerospace Market

Lansdale, PA – Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance seals, thermoplastics, composites, and engineered components, announces the release of its new TechnaLoc® bonded seals for critical aerospace applications.

Composed of seals made with proprietary elastomer materials and bonded to flat metal components, Greene Tweed’s TechnaLoc® seals ensure the greatest possible ease of assembly and industry-leading performance.

Used in multiple engine locations, fuel and oil systems, and hydraulic flight actuation systems, TechnaLoc® seals are made of Greene Tweed elastomers bonded to flat components composed of coated aluminum, stainless steel, or titanium. These pre-bonded seals ensure ease of assembly and maintenance.

The company’s proprietary elastomer materials ensure high durability and sealability over the lifetime of an aircraft. In addition, the bonding adhesives have been ideally matched to Greene Tweed’s proprietary elastomers; this optimized compatibility ensures that the seal bonding strength meets and exceeds industry standards.

Greene Tweed’s proprietary elastomers used in TechnaLoc® seals have an industry-proven broad temperature range and fluid compatibility, making them suitable for many critical aerospace applications. The durable, reliable bonded seals can be custom-designed to meet customers’ unique needs, thanks to the company’s advanced engineering and development resources. Greene Tweed also can test custom-designed TechnaLoc® seals in-house prior to customer delivery for qualification.