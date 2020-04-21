Greene Tweed Launches Fusion™ 665, an Ultra-Low-Temperature FKM

Kulpsville, PA – Greene Tweed’s Fusion™ FKM 665, a new generation, ultra-low-temperature and chemical-resistant elastomer, was specifically formulated to meet and exceed the requirements of Aerospace Material Specification (AMS) 7379 and AMS-P-83461. With a temperature range of -70°F to 450°F (-57°C to 232°C), Fusion™ 665 achieves outstanding low-temperature performance without compromising high-temperature performance.

“Prior to Greene Tweed’s Fusion™ 665, elastomer material composition resulted in trade-offs,” said Wally Hajduczek, Sealing Systems Product Manager for Aerospace, Defense, and Life Sciences. “Achieving optimal low-temp performance meant sacrificing high-temperature operating range, chemical compatibility, or dynamic sealing performance. Fusion™ 665 was developed to overcome existing limitations of comparable materials, such as NBR, FKM, or FVMQ (Fluorosilicone).”