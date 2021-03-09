Hub’Air Aviation Academy awards Avsoft training contract

Hub’Air Aviation Academy, an Approved Training Organisation (EASA) providing training to professional pilots and headquartered in Luxembourg has awarded Avsoft International a contract for online pilot training.

Hub’Air are using Avsoft’s A320 and Boeing 737 Classic and NG aircraft systems and selected general subject online pilot courses for ground school theory pilot training to satisfy its requirements for conducting pilot Type Rating training.

Francois Brocart, CEO, remarked “Hub’Air is looking for quality distance learning, affordable and flexible… Avsoft is providing us the right product allowing our students to reach the highest standards.”

Avsoft’s proprietary Learning Management System (AvLMS) is being used to deliver the required training and to provide comprehensive reporting facilities to administer all aspects of pilot training and course structure.

About Hub’Air Aviation Academy

Hub’Air Aviation Academy is an Approved Training Organisation (EASA) headquartered in Luxembourg that provides all levels of training from Ab Initio airline pilot training to Type Rating Boeing B737 300-900, Airbus A320 and A330. For more information, please visit www.hubair.com

About Avsoft

Avsoft International® provides online pilot training courses and learning management to Airlines, Approved Training Organizations, and individual pilots. Avsoft offers clients one of the largest libraries of aircraft systems courses and general subject courses, suitable for initial and recurrent training. Avsoft creates and customizes courses using its proprietary content authoring tool, the RD3 system. Avsoft’s courses are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any Learning Management System (LMS). When delivered through AvLMS, Avsoft’s proprietary LMS, courses can be viewed online or offline using Avsoft’s app for iPad and Android tablets, the Portable Classroom. For more information, please visit www.avsoft.com