I Hart Flying Foundation Teams Up with Phillips 66 Aviation for Largest Scholarship Yet Launching at EAA AirVenture

I Hart Flying Foundation (IHFF), in collaboration with Phillips 66® Aviation, is excited to announce IHFF’s largest themed scholarship opportunity yet: “Fueling Flight Through Harts of Might.” The two organizations will participate in several media events at this year’s live EAA AirVenture event, July 26-Aug. 1, to promote the scholarship, which launches Aug. 2.

“We’ve experienced now four years of unparalleled success with our themed scholarships. They benefit the very industry and partners impacted by talent shortages, gender imbalances and goals for more sustainable diversity and inclusion initiatives,” shared Rachelle Spector, founder of I Hart Flying. “Phillips 66 is no stranger to our cause. They stepped up several years back to support Hart scholars, and this time advanced their financial investment to get more women in flight. We are so grateful for their loyalty.”

With this opportunity, IHFF will have awarded more than $100,000 in scholarship funding, training packages, pilot supplies and flight training equipment since 2017. A total of 17 women of all ages were awarded Hart scholarships thanks to the support of various industry leaders, donors and partners.

At EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the IHFF team, with Phillips 66, will host a press conference at 11 a.m. CT Thursday, July 29 at EAA Press HQ, as well as two EAA radio shows on Tuesday, July 27 at 8:45a.m. ET and Thursday, July 29 at 9:45 a.m. ET. All media are welcome at the press conference. Phillips 66 plans to host Rachelle for a ‘Meet n Greet’ at the Phillips 66 tent on Thursday, July 29 at 2 p.m. CT. An all-female aerobatic formation flight, which will include two members of the IHFF team, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 28 with the Phillips 66 Aerostars.

“There’s no greater feeling than giving back, when two forces of the industry come together to drive deeper impact for the growth of aviation,” said Lindsey Grant, Manager, Phillips 66 Aviation. “We’re thrilled to team up with the I Hart Flying Foundation for this incredible scholarship opportunity and can’t wait to hear about all of the deserving applicants.”

Continued support from I Hart Flying in-kind partnerships ‘fuels’ the scholarship offerings even more! These amazing partners are Boeing Business Jets, King Schools, Bose Aviation, Dassault Falcon Jet, Sheltair, ATP (formerly Flightdocs), AOPA, Titan Aviation Fuels, Method Seven, True North Legacy Logbooks, Wing Boss TF and Jet Support Services, Inc. The purpose of each scholarship launch is to show IHFF’s global audience the importance of coming together for the common good and a meaningful cause.

More information on I Hart Flying’s scholarship application, selection process and the scholarship committee can be found by visiting their website, ihartflying.org. Follow and engage with @ihartflying, @Phillips66Aviation and IHFF’s partners on Instagram and Facebook.

Check out previous winning recipients here -> https://www.ihartflying.org/recipients-finalists