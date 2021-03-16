Jamco and ANA Partner to Test the World’s First Hands-Free Lavatory Door

Jamco Corporation announces its new, hands-free lavatory lock knob and door handle, developed in collaboration with All Nippon Airways (ANA), a Skytrax certified 5 Star Airline in Japan. For passengers that do not wish to use their fingers or hands to touch the lavatory door, Jamco and ANA provide a solution that allows them to use their forearm or elbow to open the door and return to their seats with their hands remaining clean. The hands-free lavatory lock knob and door handle are low-cost items which does not burden airline operational budget. This can be installed simply over night by airlines to the existing lavatories without major modification. ANA is the development partner for the hands-free products, expected to be launched soon as the first operator, which furthers the ANA Care Promise, the company’s commitment to ensure health and safety of passengers with hygienic environments in airports, lounges, and onboard aircrafts.

In the wake of COVID-19, touchless, hygienic cabin interiors support passengers’ need for safety during travel. Keeping hands clean by frequently washing with soap and water helps prevent infection. The new hands-free lavatory door system can assure passengers to exit the lavatory keeping their hands cleaner after washing, thus helping stop the spread of illness.

Many aircraft interior suppliers have proposed a variety of solutions that address travel safety during the COVID-19 crisis; however, as known of today, Jamco’s hands-free lavatory door system is the only product worldwide to roll out a demonstration with an airline.

This demonstration was done as part of development with ANA. The hands-free lavatory door was rolled out for testing at Tokyo Haneda Airport in August, and was well-received by the majority of passengers.

Jamco’s hands-free lavatory door technology, in development with ANA Care Promise, and other concepts of the company’s “Project Blue Sky” initiative are designed to increase cabin cleanliness and to alleviate passenger stress during air travel, both critically important in the wake of the COVID-19 global health crisis.

Jamco has the unique position of being the lavatory and galley supplier for a variety of aircrafts, including the sole original equipment lavatory and galley supplier for the 787 aircraft. Jamco welcomes all airlines to take on the opportunity to implement hands-free lavatory door technology.

Jamco Corporation is a premier supplier of Airbus and Boeing aircraft interior products in high-quality lavatories, galleys and passenger seats to airlines worldwide. Jamco is the sole supplier of 787 lavatory, galley, bar, and cockpit door and bulkhead, and also the A350XWB ICE Rear galley supplier. Jamco continues to establish the position as a key premium seat supplier by completing the construction of a FAA certified dynamic test facility. As the industry’s first ODA authorized interior integrator, Jamco supports aircraft modifications with in-house engineering, manufacturing, supplier management, and complete FAA, EASA, and CAAS STC certification, a full-service provider. For more information, visit https://www.jamco.co.jp/en