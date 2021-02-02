Local Aviation Legend Peni Nelson Joins Desert Jet Center FBO at KTRM

Palm Springs/Thermal, California, February 1, 2021 – Desert Jet Center, the desert’s newest and highest customer-rated Fixed Base Operator (FBO) located at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM) in Thermal, California, hires aviation veteran Peni Nelson as its new Customer Relations Advisor.

Well-known and highly respected, Ms. Nelson is considered a local legend by the aviation community and dignitaries in the Greater Palm Springs area. Her achievements and contributions to the industry have earned her national as well as local recognition. She was named one of the nation’s top 12 Fixed Base Operator (FBO) Employees by the national publication, Professional Pilot Magazine, an award she received for ten consecutive years. Ms. Nelson was also honored on July 16, 1997, with the proclamation of the Peni Nelson Day by then-Mayor of Palm Springs, California, William G. Kleindienst.

Ms. Nelson played a role in the early development of the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport, long before Desert Jet Center became established. She was a founding partner of one of the first FBOs at the airport.

Ms. Nelson began her career in aviation by washing planes to help pay for flying lessons. She soon expanded her services and started an aircraft cleaning and detailing business launching a new company, Skykleen. She has since piloted various aircraft, including a B17 Bomber, a B-24, the Goodyear blimp, piston aircraft, and jets. Her adventurous spirit in the air also led her to Wing Walking.

From there, Ms. Nelson’s interest turned to the FBO side of the industry. She developed her experience and knowledge through the many positions she held at various FBOs in the area, honing her skills and business acumen to become a former founding partner of an FBO business. She now brings her expertise and 36 years of business aviation experience to Desert Jet Center.

“We are so excited to have Peni join us at Desert Jet Center,” said Jared Fox, Desert Jet CEO. “She is a true legend in the industry and brings a wealth of knowledge and positive attitude to our growing business at KTRM. It’s great to have her on the Desert Jet team.”

“Having Peni join our team has been nothing short of amazing,” stated Roman Mendez, Desert Jet Center GM. “She brings many accolades and years of experience, but her love of aviation is most contagious! I have enjoyed working alongside her in building lasting relationships with our customers.”

About Desert Jet Center

Desert Jet Center is a world-class independent FBO serving the needs of the business and the general aviation community at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM). Desert Jet Center’s new 32,500-square-foot executive aviation facility features a state-of-the-art, cutting-edge terminal, modern amenities, and the only air-conditioned hangar in the entire Coachella Valley. Desert Jet Center is a certified NATA Safety 1s Clean Location and is the only FBO in the Southwest Region to have earned both the prestigious IS-BAH safety registration (Stage 2) and NATA Safety 1st certification simultaneously. Desert Jet Center is also the preferred FBO at KTRM by the Citation Jet Pilots Association (CJP) and non-profit organization, Angel Flight West. Desert Jet Center offers hangar space that accommodates aircraft as large as the Gulfstream G650 and Global 7000, jet maintenance provided by the onsite FAA Part 145 repair station and FAA-compliant aircraft detailing.

For more information, visit the Desert Jet Center website at www.desertjetcenter.com, or contact us at fbo@desertjet.com or at (800) 338-KTRM.