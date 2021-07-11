METARmaps.com Announces Major Product Updates

Sugar Land, TX, July 11, 2021: METARmaps.com™ is pleased to announce a major product upgrade to our portfolio of distinctive maps.

After considering feedback from 3+ years of Customer comments and manufacturing experience, we proudly announce the launch of our newest iteration, Version 3. Software has been completely re-written to take advantage of more capable computer hardware at less than half the size and will be included in all products going forward.

OK, so what does that mean? In addition to displaying the standard four colors of flight conditions, by using a series of animations, METARmaps now display wind, gust and lightning in real-time to provide a more complete weather picture at a glance!

Network connection, weather animations, nighttime Dimming/Off, and more are directly controlled by your cell phone without the need to install a separate app.

Visit us at AirVenture booth D-4113. To view our large (and growing) portfolio or get more info, visit us at https://metarmaps.com.

Founded in 2017, meticulously hand-crafted METARmaps are functional art which seamlessly blends advanced computer and print technologies to create living art for aviation and weather enthusiasts.