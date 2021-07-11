METARmaps.com Announces New Product

Sugar Land, TX, July 11, 2021: METARmaps.com™ is pleased to announce a completely new product line to our existing portfolio of distinctive maps.

METARmaps-Minis have now been added to our list of amazing functional aviation wall art. Blending the latest in miniaturized electronics and state of the art printing processes, MINIs are based on 28 terminal area charts (TAC) and display current weather in 12” x 12” format.

Weather information is individually presented for each airport using the four standard FAA flight category colors: Green/VFR, Blue/MVFR, Red/IFR, Magenta/LIFR and all the functionality of Version 3 is included.

These amazing little METARmaps pack the same quality and functionality as their larger cousins. MINIs can hang on the wall or be proudly displayed on your desk with optional desk stand. Prices begin at $199.

METARmaps – MINIs make the perfect gift for any aviation enthusiast, pilot shop item or as giveaways for aviation-related companies, flight school graduates, or honoraria.

Visit us at AirVenture booth D-4113. To view our large (and growing) portfolio or get more info, visit us at https://metarmaps.com.

Founded in 2017, meticulously hand-crafted METARmaps are functional art which seamlessly blends advanced computer and print technologies to create living art for aviation and weather enthusiasts.