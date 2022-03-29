Mid-Continent Instruments And Avionics Adds 5 New Digital Instruments

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics today unveiled five, new 2-inch digital instruments at the annual AEA International Convention and Trade Show. The company’s Flex® product line now includes digital Counter Drum Encoding Altimeters, Airspeed Indicators, GPS Clocks, Battery ACUs, and Attitude Indicators.

Flex® Digital Counter Drum Encoding Altimeter ($5,500)

Certified to 55,000 feet (16.8 kilometers) AGL with user-selectable functions: Vertical Speed Indication, 6-second Vertical Trend, Altitude Target, Approach Minimums Alert, and Barometric Setting (millibars, hectopascals or inches of mercury).

Flex® Digital Airspeed Indicator ($5,500)

Hybrid readout and configurable range markings eliminate extra time and cost of mechanical range markings. Ground Speed and True Air Speed can be displayed with external ARINC input. Features include user-selectable Mach number and a configurable dynamic MMO barber pole indicator.

Flex® Digital GPS Clock ($3,990)

Nine functions: Local Time, UTC/Zulu Time, Flight Timer, Run Timer, Countdown Timer, Stopwatch, Time to Waypoint, Hobbs, and Date. Sync with a GPS source, output time to external equipment, and provide Estimated Time to your next waypoint.

Flex® Digital Battery ACU ($2,500)

Monitor and display True Blue Power® Gen5 lithium-ion battery parameters: Battery Status, State of Charge, State of Health, Volts, Amps, Temperature, Remaining Life, and Fault Data.

Flex® Digital Attitude Indicator

Attitude, slip and heading via optional MD32 magnetometer. (Available Q4 2022)

All Flex® 2-inch digital instruments feature smooth, daylight-readable LCD graphics and a simple user interface. Certified to the highest aviation standards, all units are backed by a 2-year warranty and industry-leading product support.

For more information about the Flex® digital product line, contact Van Winter, Director of Aftermarket Sales and Support at 316-630-0101 or visit mcico.com.

About Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics manufactures, overhauls and repairs aircraft instruments, avionics and advanced power solutions for the global aerospace industry. Mid-Continent supports business and commercial aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), defense, and special missions markets. The company manufactures more than 25,000 units per year and processes more than 15,000 units in its overhaul, exchange and repair operation. The Quality Management System of the Wichita, Kansas Manufacturing Facility is AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 certified. For additional information, visit mcico.com.