Mid-Continent Launches New Line of CHRONOS Digital Clocks

WICHITA, Kan. (May 3, 2021) — Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics, a technology company and leader in the design and manufacture of aerospace products, today introduced a complete line of multifunction digital clocks. The new CHRONOS™ Series features eight modes of operation: Local Time, UTC/Zulu Time, Flight Timer, Countdown Timer, Stopwatch, Volts, Outside Air Temperature (OAT) and Secondary Air Temperature. CHRONOS clocks are available with single and dual USB chargers and deliver up to 75 watts of USB power.

“There was a clear gap in the market for modern, multifunction clocks,” said Matthew Harrah, Senior Vice President of Technology and Products for Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics. “First and foremost, panel space is a premium. Our customers wanted more built-in functionality and access to fast-charging USB power, all-in-one,” Harrah continued. “CHRONOS clocks are an easy upgrade during routine maintenance, fit a standard, 2-inch panel cutout and deliver more built-in functionality than any other clock on the market.”

The new six-digit, seven-segment clocks feature external lighting control and a built-in photocell for automatic dimming. An internal, field-replaceable battery maintains Time and Flight Timer memory, without aircraft power. CHRONOS Series clocks are TSO certified and available, starting at $499 retail.

For more information about CHRONOS digital clocks, contact Jeff Sites, Product and Contracts Manager, at 316-630-0101 or visit mcico.com.

About Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics manufactures, overhauls and repairs aircraft instruments, avionics and advanced power solutions for the global aerospace industry. Mid-Continent supports business and commercial aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), defense, and special missions markets. The company manufactures more than 25,000 units per year and processes more than 15,000 units in its overhaul, exchange and repair operation. The Quality Management System of the Wichita, Kansas Facility is AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 certified. For additional information, visit mcico.com.