New True Blue Power® Frequency Converter Conquers the Hell Hole, Cuts Replacement Costs, and Quiets the Cabin

True Blue Power today introduced a new 4,000-watt AC-to-AC frequency converter built specifically to withstand the harsh operating environment of the “Hell Hole” in large business jets, commercial and special mission aircraft. This increased reliability results in fewer AOG events and a significantly lower cost of operation and ownership.

The TFC4000 is the quietest and most efficient frequency converter on the market, and the lightest in its power class. It provides 15% more power than competing units, turning three-phase 115 VAC at 360 to 800 Hz into single-phase 115 VAC at 60 Hz. The AC-to-AC frequency converter powers outlets throughout the aircraft to support electronics and appliances, such as laptops, computer systems, TVs, vacuums, coffee makers, galley equipment and in-flight entertainment systems.

True Blue Power® TFC4000 AC-to-AC Frequency Converter Benefits

The Lightest

Weighing in at only 19.8 lbs. (9.0 kg), the TFC4000 is 30% lighter than competing converters. It is the lightest frequency converter in its power class.

The Quietest

Independent temperature and speed-controlled fans significantly reduce noise. It is the quietest frequency converter on the market.

The Most Reliable

Silicon carbide technology, custom magnetics and plenum cooling increase efficiency and protect internal components from moisture and contaminants commonly found outside the pressure vessel and in non-temperature-controlled locations, like the “Hell Hole”.

For more information about the True Blue Power TFC4000 AC-to-AC Frequency Converter, contact Erik Ritzman, Vice President of OEM Sales and Support, at 316-630-0101 or visit truebluepowerusa.com.

About True Blue Power

True Blue Power specializes in the design and manufacturing of electrical power solutions for the global aerospace industry. This includes USB and wireless chargers, power conversion products, emergency power supplies, and advanced lithium-ion batteries. Select products feature proprietary NanoPhosphate® lithium-ion battery technology, which offers stable chemistry, faster charging, consistent output, excellent cycle life and lower total cost of ownership. This translates into smaller, lighter products that are less than half the size and weight of existing battery solutions. True Blue Power supports business, commercial, defense, special mission, UAV, all-electric, hybrid-electric and eVTOL aircraft. For additional information, please visit truebluepowerusa.com.