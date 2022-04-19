NiCad Batteries Out, True Blue Power In

WICHITA, Kan. (April 19, 2022) — True Blue Power and DAC International have completed a Part 25 Approved Model List (AML) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the TS60 Emergency Battery Power Supply on more than 13 business jet models. This includes Boeing 737-200, Hawker 750/800/850/900/1000, and the Bombardier Challenger 600 Series aircraft.

The True Blue Power® TS60 is a direct replacement for Honeywell Grimes power supplies and battery assemblies. It features advanced NanoPhosphate® lithium-ion cell chemistry and saves operators time and money with easier installation and significantly reduced maintenance, only requiring 2-year capacity checks, and a life expectancy of 8 years.

The TS60 utilizes aircraft power to recharge and maintain full capacity. It provides more power than needed to meet the required 20 minutes of emergency lighting run time. The advanced, four-cell configuration offers up to 30 minutes of power and then recharges to full capacity within minutes.

This new Part 25 AML STC adds to the growing number aircraft flying with the TS60. The True Blue Power® Emergency Battery Power Supply was STC approved on the De Havilland DHC-8 Series, including the Q400, in 2018.

For more information about STC applications for the TS60 Emergency Battery Power Supply, contact Tom Genovese, Director of Commercial Transport and Defense, at 316-630-0101 or visit truebluepowerusa.com.

About True Blue Power

True Blue Power specializes in the design and manufacturing of electrical power solutions for the global aerospace industry. This includes USB and wireless chargers, power conversion products, emergency power supplies, and advanced lithium-ion batteries. Select products feature proprietary NanoPhosphate® lithium-ion battery technology, which offers stable chemistry, faster charging, consistent output, excellent cycle life and lower total cost of ownership. This translates into smaller, lighter products that are less than half the size and weight of existing battery solutions. True Blue Power supports business, commercial, defense, special mission, UAV, all-electric, hybrid-electric and eVTOL aircraft. For additional information, please visit truebluepowerusa.com.