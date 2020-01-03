ONE-G SIMULATION RECEIVES FAA APPROVAL FOR NEW SIMULATOR BASED ON PIPER ARCHER AIRCRAFT

Seattle, WA, January 2, 2020 – one-G simulation has received the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Letter of Authorization (LOA) for the Vero 28™, a new flight training device based on the popular Piper® Archer TX G1000 aircraft. The Vero 28™ is approved as an Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD) and meets FAA requirements toward the satisfaction of training and instrument recency of experience per FAR Parts 61 and 141.

Keeping with one-G’s philosophy, the Vero 28™ is model specific, emulating the precise flight characteristics, instrumentation, and cockpit ergonomics of the Piper® Archer TX PA-28-181. Built for the rigors of high volume flight training operations, the AATD is designed to roll through a standard 36” doorway, offering ease of installation and the flexibility of a small footprint.

one-G simulation produces their own software and hardware solutions in-house, allowing them to support, customize, and update their equipment with great accuracy. one-G’s entire fleet of devices utilize their own high fidelity avionics emulators. All manufacturing, assembly and testing is accomplished at their Seattle headquarters.

The Vero 28™ was developed within one-G’s Creative Solutions Studio (CSS) as a custom commissioned project aimed at enabling the customer with an FAA approved simulator closely matching their own fleet of aircraft. Xylon Saltzman, one-G’s Founder and CEO said, “Our team was tasked with the development of a faithful model specific training device capable of withstanding the high volume use-cycles commonly found in a university training program. On a short timeline and lean budget, the one-G CSS team delivered, and we’re proud to now add another capable device to our growing list of product offerings.” The Vero 28™ is available for order now.

