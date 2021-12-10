Pacific Coast Jet Achieves ARGUS Platinum Rating

Oakland, CA – December 2,2021 – Pacific Coast Jet, one of the premier Private Jet operators in the West Coast, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the prestigious ARGUS Platinum rating. This places the company in the upper five percent of over 1,000 U.S. based charter operators. The Platinum Rating is one of the highest levels of the ARGUS audit standard and is awarded only to those air charter operators who have demonstrated successful implementation of industry best safety practices relative to their operations, safety program, and maintenance.

Achievement of the rating is not only a distinguished honor for Pacific Coast Jet but it is also a testament to the aviation community that safety is Pacific Coast Jet’s top priority and ongoing commitment. The ARGUS Platinum rating consists of an audit that takes an in-depth look into the quality of documented processes in addition to the strength of the safety management system implemented.

Jesse Ahearn, President of Pacific Coast Jet, says “I am unbelievably proud and honored that our team has achieved the prestigious ARGUS Platinum rating. This accomplishment is a testament to our steadfast dedication to the safety of not only our clients who trust us as their preferred travel partner, but also to the safety of our flight and maintenance crews as they expertly perform their duties to support our customers each day. This achievement is also a strong affirmation of the hard work put forth by our operations, maintenance and support teams and a true display of their unwavering commitment to safety which will only further strengthen our valued clients’ confidence in us.”

Chris Smith, Director of Maintenance states “Safety has been our chief priority since Day 1; to be commended for our efforts is quite satisfying. I congratulate the team on their continuous endeavor to meet the highest maintenance standards and seeking continuous improvement.”

Corry Lane, Director of Compliance and Safety commented “The rigorous Platinum accreditation process affirms PCJ’s high standards and proactive company culture. This well recognized certification supports our unwavering efforts to align our processes with renowned measures of the aviation industry.”

About ARGUS International Inc.

ARGUS International Inc. (ARGUS) is a specialized aviation services company with global expertise whose mission is to provide the aviation marketplace with the information needed to make informed decisions and manage risk. ARGUS services include the CHEQ proprietary charter operator rating and due diligence program, TRAQPak market intelligence data and research services, and aviation consulting. ARGUS subsidiaries include ARGUS PROS, the leading provider of on-site safety audits and PRISM, the industry’s most advanced Safety Management Systems (SMS) solutions provider and recognized certification consultant. Founded in 1995, ARGUS is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, and actively engaged with business activities in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

About Pacific Coast Jet

Founded in 2006, Pacific Coast Jet has grown to become one of the most respected aircraft charter and management companies in the United States. Be it outstanding customer service in private air travel or exceptional asset management, they have remained committed to their mantra of providing distinctive, bespoke and best-in-class service to their valued clients. Embodying these tenets, Pacific Coast Jet, today, is among the top 25 Private Jet Operators in the United States by flight activity. Pacific Coast Jet is an IS-BAO Stage 1, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator. They are based out of the San Francisco Bay Area. For additional information, please visit the Pacific Coast Jet website (www.pacificcoastjet.com).