Paragon Flight Training to Triple Aircraft Fleet at Page Field

FORT MYERS, Fla. (March 19, 2021) — Paragon Flight Training based in Fort Myers has signed a 10-year contract with Lee County Port Authority that will triple its aircraft fleet operations at Page Field, and expand its training and aviation technology services.

The contract clears the way for the nationally recognized flight academy to increase its available equipment from 15 aircraft to 45 to 55 within five years. It also includes the purchase and renovation of a 14,000-square-foot hangar that will be used as a maintenance hub for the growing fleet. The one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art facility will bring education, employment, and economic development opportunities to Southwest Florida.

Paragon Flight offers pilot training and education to people from around the world who want to fly for recreation or as a profession, including commercial, military and government pilots.

“This expansion positions us to keep up with increased industry demand, giving students the world-class training they need to do the job better than anyone else,” said CEO Chris Schoensee. “Our state-of-the-art facility has always been top-notch, and now, we’re breaking down walls — both literally and metaphorically — make way for the future of aviation.”

With headquarters at Page Field in Fort Myers, the award-winning Paragon Flight Training operates a modernized fleet, including digital electronics that require specialized tools, training and maintenance. For more information about the expansion, call (239) 274-3170.

Lee County Port Authority owns and operates Page Field. For port authority news and other information, visit www.flylcpa.com/lcpa.

About Paragon Flight Training Co.

Paragon Flight is an award winning, certified, and nationally recognized flight academy headquartered at Page Field in Fort Myers, FL. Dedicated to customer service and clients’ success–regardless of their level of flying experience–Paragon Flight provides highly qualified instructors, the most advanced aircraft available, and innovative computer-based technology. Call (239) 274-3170. Online at ParagonFlight.com.