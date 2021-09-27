Perimeter Aviation Selects Avsoft Dash 8-300 Online Pilot Training

Perimeter Aviation, an airline based in Winnipeg, Canada that operates passenger, cargo, and medevac flights, has awarded Avsoft International a long-term contract for Dash 8-300 online pilot training.

Perimeter Aviation is using Avsoft’s Dash 8-300 aircraft systems online course, along with an extensive package of aviation general subject online courses, for initial and recurrent pilot training running on Perimeter Aviation’s LMS.

Chief Pilot, Captain Richard Milton, indicated that the airline selected Avsoft based on course structure, detailed course content that meets their training needs, and, most importantly, the ability of Avsoft’s courses to be delivered through Perimeter Aviation’s LMS.

Avsoft’s library of online aircraft systems courses and general subject courses can be delivered on any LMS. This allows organizations with an existing LMS solution such as Perimeter Aviation to use Avsoft courses without having to migrate data or learn a new LMS system.

About Perimeter Aviation

Perimeter Aviation is a customer service and community oriented airline that provides safe, flexible, and dependable airline services to communities in Manitoba and North Western Ontario. Perimeter Aviation operated operates passenger, cargo, and medevac flights. For more information, please visit www.perimeter.ca

About Avsoft

Avsoft International® provides online pilot training courses suitable for initial and recurrent training of airline pilots and a Learning Management System (LMS) to Airlines, Approved Training Organizations, and individual pilots. Avsoft offers clients one of the largest libraries of aircraft systems courses and general subject courses. Avsoft creates and customizes courses using its proprietary content authoring tool, the RD3 system. Avsoft’s courses are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS. For more information, please visit www.avsoft.com